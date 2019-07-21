LEAGUE CITY
One police officer was taken to a Houston hospital by air ambulance after a wreck early Sunday morning, police said.
The crash occurred when officer Cameron Bay responded to a call for assistance at a traffic stop involving a possibly intoxicated driver about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Bay was driving west on FM 646 West toward the intersection at West Walker Street with the vehicle's emergency lights activated, Williamson said.
Another vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane of FM 646 was trying to turn left onto West Walker Street and disregarding the approaching patrol vehicle, Williamson said. The vehicle drove into the path of the patrol car, Williamson said.
The patrol car struck a traffic box and a light pole, Williamson said. Emergency responders air-lifted Bay to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with non-life-threatening injuries, Williamson said.
Officials are still investigating the wreck.
