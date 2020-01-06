GALVESTON
A Galveston County woman has died from a lung illness associated with electronic cigarettes, the Galveston County Health District announced on Monday morning.
The woman died on Dec. 29, while she was being treated for an e-cigarette, or vaping, associated lung injury, the health district said.
The woman was between the ages of 30 and 35 years old, the district said. The district did not release the woman's name or other identifying information.
It's the local e-cigarette related death in Galveston County, the health district said. More than 50 people have died nationwide from vaping-related lung injuries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
As of last week, the county health district had been informed of four other confirmed or probable cases of Galveston County residents hospitalized with e-cigarette related lung injuries.
In its announcement, the health district warned people to avoid using e-cigarettes that contain THC or Vitamin E acetate. Federal health officials have tentatively connected the substances with the lung disease.
The health district also urged people who begin to feel symptoms of e-cigarette related lung disease to seek medical care immediately.
"Adults who continue to use an e-cigarette, or vaping, product should carefully monitor themselves for symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, chills or weight loss," the district said. "Those who do experience symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately."
The health district plans to hold a press conference at noon today to discuss the woman's death.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.