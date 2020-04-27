Kroger stores across Galveston County on Monday began extended hours of operation each day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to accommodate the late hours of essential workers, the grocery chain said.
Previously, Kroger stores were open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but in response to essential workers, including store employees, health care workers and first responders continuing to work late hours, Kroger decided to meet their needs by staying open an hour later, said Clara Campbell, corporate affairs manager for Houston area Kroger stores.
Kroger is making some other changes in response to the COVID-19 emergency, the company announced Monday.
Kroger during the response is waiving the fee for all customers on same or next-day pickup at all Kroger stores across the Houston area and offering groceries ordered online at the same price as in-store, the company said.
Kroger also has begun allowing customers paying with federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, funds to shop online and use Kroger’s pickup service, the company said.
Pickup service allows customers to shop online for groceries at www.kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store, limiting contact, according to the company.
In addition, Kroger, starting April 24, began supporting the CARES Act by temporarily waiving check-cashing fees for government-issued checks, according to the company.
Kroger also is asking federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel” to help receive priority access to protective masks and other benefits, the company said.
