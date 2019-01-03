ALGOA
Sheriff’s deputies late Thursday were searching for three people and a car in connection with the shooting of a 23-year-old man on a dead-end street in west Galveston County.
Investigators were looking for a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by two men and a woman suspected in the shooting, which happened about 3 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The unidentified victim was shot twice — once in the shoulder and once in the wrist — in the front yard of his house in the 18000 block of Elton Street, a dead-end street off Friendswood-Algoa Road near the unincorporated community of Algoa, Trochesset said.
Trochesset released only a few details Thursday afternoon.
The man was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known, but he was awake and alert when he was met by an ambulance. His injuries did not appear life-threatening, Trochesset said.
Officers closed Algoa-Friendswood Road while they investigated, Trochesset said.
No arrests had been made and no one was in custody as of 4 p.m., Trochesset said.
Deputies were also seeking a search warrant to enter the house near where the shooting occurred, Trochesset said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.