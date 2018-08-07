A Louisiana man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for robbing a newspaper delivery driver working on contract with The Daily News in 2016.
Daniel Phillip Radford, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery in May and a judge sentenced him Tuesday, court records show.
Radford was charged in the 2016 robbery of a 33-year-old man delivering newspapers in the Copacabana subdivision in Crystal Beach.
— Matt deGrood
