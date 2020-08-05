GALVESTON
The COVID-19 pandemic has again caused cruise companies to push back their plans to resume sailing from Galveston and elsewhere in the United States.
The Cruise Lines International Association on Wednesday announced its members would pause cruise operations until Oct. 31, which is month later than mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC last month issued an order delaying all U.S. cruises until Sept. 30.
Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Lines sail year-round out of the Port of Galveston.
No cruise ships have left the Port of Galveston since March 12, because of delays and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday’s announcement was the third time the cruise association has announced voluntary delays to return to business.
“This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry,” the association said in a statement. “However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior.”
The association said it might “revisit” an even longer delay on or before Sept. 30. If COVID-19 conditions in the United States improve, the association could consider beginning “short, modified sailings” before Oct. 31, industry representatives said.
A cancellation of all cruises from the Port of Galveston through Oct. 31 would mean the loss of 169 of the 316 cruises — about 53 percent — that had been planned at the beginning of 2020.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which manages the public docks, in April officially reduced its projected 2020 revenues to assume cruises won’t return to Galveston this year.
The port assumed at the time it would collect $14 million less in revenue in 2020 because of COVID-19 cancellations.
In 2020, the port reported $693,917 in net income through its first six months compared with $5.5 million for the same period last year, marking a 75 percent decrease, according to a report delivered to the wharves board last week.
Most of decreases in the port’s revenues this year have been related to the loss of cruises, officials said.
With no end to the pandemic in sight, I wonder how long these companies can hold out.
