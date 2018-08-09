CRYSTAL BEACH
A 42-year-old man was bitten by a shark in the waters near Crystal Beach on Thursday morning, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
The shark bit the man above the knee, the sheriff's office said.
He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
It was not immediately clear what kind of shark attacked the man.
Shark bites in Galveston County and on the Texas Coast are rare.
Only 43 unprovoked shark attacks have been recorded in Texas since 1911, according to the International Shark Attack File, a record of unprovoked shark attacks kept by the Florida Museum of Natural History.
That number doesn't count Thursday's incident.
Of the 43 attacks, 18 have occurred in Galveston County, according to the shark attack file.
Only two of those attacks have ever been fatal. The most recent fatal shark attack in Texas was in 1962.
