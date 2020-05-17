CRYSTAL BEACH
Two people were shot and injured Saturday evening when a man opened fire at a group of people at the Jeep Weekend gathering on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The injured people, both men, were flown by helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Trochesset said. They were still in surgery at 6 a.m. this morning, he said.
The shooting happened around midnight on the beach adjacent to Monkhouse Drive in Crystal Beach, Trochesset said.
It's unclear what led to the shooting. Witnesses said two women were fighting on the beach when a man began firing a gun, Trochesset said. Investigators collected bullet casings from two different kinds of guns at the scene, he said.
No arrests were made following the shooting. The gunman was described as a black man with a husky build, Trochesset said. No other descriptions were available.
The shooting happened on the second night of Jeep Weekend, an annual beach party that can draw thousands of people to the beaches in unincorporated Galveston County.
This year's event got off to a slower start because of rain on Friday evening and Saturday morning, but officials said more people began to arrive on the beaches about 3 p.m. Saturday and crowds grew throughout the evening.
Deputies cleared a section of the beach on Saturday following the shooting, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
