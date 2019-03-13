GALVESTON
A 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury Wednesday afternoon when the golf cart he was driving in flipped on a West End beach, police said.
The accident happened about 4 p.m. on Terramar Beach, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The golf cart flipped over as the man was trying to turn, Schirard said. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment. The injury was serious, Schirard said.
He did not know the injured man's medical status as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
A second teenager in the golf cart suffered minor injuries, Schirard said.
The teenager appeared to be a legal driver and police didn't suspect alcohol had contributed to the crash, Schirard said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
