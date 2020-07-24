LEAGUE CITY
Although Galveston County might dodge the full force of Tropical Storm Hanna as the system makes landfall this weekend, residents still should watch out for potential flash flooding, meteorologists said.
As of Friday at 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Hanna was forecast to make landfall in the Corpus Christi area, but there’s a chance of it being upgraded to a hurricane before that, said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
The weather service issued a flash flood watch for the area Friday that it expects to last until 7 a.m. Sunday.
People should avoid unnecessary travel if possible, Cady said.
“It doesn’t take much water to cause you problems,” Cady said. “It only takes a foot of water to move a small car.”
The region can expect from 3 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of 7 inches in some areas, and people in low-lying areas of the coast should watch for flooding, Cady said.
Conditions this weekend won’t be ideal for boating because choppy waters are expected, he said.
As of Friday afternoon, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol was flying red flags advising of strong rip currents.
The bulk of the rain is expected Saturday, but rain could linger through the weekend, Cady said.
There are more scattered showers predicted for Monday and Tuesday, but that rain isn’t associated with Tropical Storm Hanna, he said.
