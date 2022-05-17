SANTA FE
Santa Fe residents will gather on Wednesday and this weekend to remember and memorialize people killed and wounded in the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Wednesday is the fourth anniversary of the shooting, in which 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded.
No large public event is planned at the high school or in the city this year. The school district in a letter Tuesday to parents said media will be kept away from the school for most of the day Wednesday.
A group of students will lay a wreath at the Unfillable Chair memorial outside the high school about 6:45 a.m. After school has ended, Club Hope, a student group, will hold a ceremony at the same location.
During the school day, students and staff in school district buildings will observe a moment of silence, Santa Fe ISD superintendent Kevin Bott said.
This year is the first year the district will attempt to have a normal school day on the anniversary of the shooting, Bott said. In previous years, the district excused students who didn’t want to attend school on the anniversary.
In 2020, the anniversary occurred when schools didn’t have in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the anniversary coincides with end-of-the-year testing, officials said. There also are fewer students attending the high school who were present on the day of the shooting, Bott said. Most students who were freshmen in 2018 would have graduated last year.
Still, there’s no question the shooting affected more people than just those who were in the building on May 18.
“We’re trying to make the day as normal as possible,” Bott said. “We want to make sure that the kids have the support they need, the staff have the support they need. Parents, if they have questions, should call us and talk to us.”
More memorials will take place this weekend.
On Saturday, the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation will hold a 5K “Run in Remembrance” road race at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. The race will help raise money for a larger memorial to the people killed in the shooting, officials said.
It’s the race’s second year, but the first year it will be an officially timed event with competitive runners, said Megan Grove, chairwoman of the foundation.
The run is intended to be a permanent event. The idea to have a community race to recognize the anniversary of the shooting came from Robin Treat, the mother of shooting victim Angelique Ramirez.
“The intention was to remember each student who could not walk across the graduation stage with their respective class and the educators who literally gave their all for the students,” Grove said. “It’s our way to remember the precious lives lost.”
The foundation, which was established in 2019, is attempting to raise $1.6 million for the large memorial, and has raised more than $100,000 so far, Grove said. While it works to fund the large project, it also plans smaller memorials and events, like the Unfillable Chair and a burgeoning project in which the foundation is working with a New York City school to cultivate, raise and exchange a tree as part of a program in partnership with the National 9/11 Memorial, Grove said.
The Saturday event also will feature live music, raffles and a silent auction, Grove said.
