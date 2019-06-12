GALVESTON
A San Leon woman Wednesday was sentenced to 40 years in prison for possessing about 4 kilograms of cocaine, prosecutors said.
A Galveston County jury found Roshanda Antionette Humphrey, 47, guilty of one count of possession with intent to deliver at the end of the trial and later assessing her sentence, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
A Galveston police officer stopped a car on several traffic violations in April 2018 at the intersection of 40th Street and Broadway, officials said. An investigator during a search of the vehicle found a secret compartment inside the center console that had about 4 kilograms of cocaine, two loaded handguns and other items.
The seized cocaine had a street value of about $100,000, prosecutors argued.
“People don’t ordinarily need to take out a mortgage to afford a personal use amount of cocaine,” Poole said of why they argued she intended to distribute it.
Humphrey faced 15 to 99 years or life in prison, prosecutors said. She will be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.