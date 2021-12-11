Texas City brings in snow for Snow Spectacular in Nessler Park By EMMA COLLINS The Daily News Emma Collins Reporter Author email Dec 11, 2021 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Ethan Mauricio, 6, braces himself against a snowball thrown by his father, Robert, left, at the Texas City Snow Spectacular at the Nessler Park Complex in Texas City on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Rosemary Nolder takes a spill on the sledding hill at the Texas City Snow Spectacular at the Nessler Park Complex in Texas City on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Jayce Adam, 6, gathers up a big snowball at the Texas City Snow Spectacular at the Nessler Park Complex in Texas City on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITYNessler Park's green grass turned white with snow Saturday as residents came out for the city's first Snow Spectacular.More than 80,000 pounds of snow were taken to the park early Saturday morning ahead of the event, Recreation Superintendent Nicole Best said. "We wanted our local community to say we played in snow growing up even though we're in Texas," she said.The free event featured small and large snow slides and two snow play areas for snowball fights and snow angels. For 21-month-old Stoney, who attended the event with his mother, Delicia Kingsbury, this was his first chance to see snow."This is his second Christmas," Kingsbury said while waiting in line for the small snow slide. "So he's never seen snow because we live in Texas."Kingsbury used to live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and wanted a chance for her son to experience the snow, she said."I showed him the slide, and his eyes lit up," she said. Ashley Stewart's children Chloe and Ashton were equally excited to play in the snow."I think it's amazing," Stewart said as the family waited in line for the slides. "Great turnout and something to do with the kids that's free."Chloe's reason for enjoying the event was simpler."It's fun," she said jumping up and down.In addition to the sledding and snow play areas, the event also included pictures with Santa, balloon animals and vendors inside the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. The entire event was originally planned for outside, but the windy weather prompted officials to move the vendors and Santa inside, Best said.Vendor Bianca Sandoval chose to bring her business, Meraki Creations, which sells home decorations, to the event because of how well the city marketed the event and the expected turnout, she said. "When there's kids, there are lots of people," she said. "So I just knew there would be a good turn out."The city hopes to turn the Snow Spectacular into an annual event, Best said.

Emma Collins: 409-683-5230; emma.collins@galvnews.com. 