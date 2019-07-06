SAN LEON
A 42-year-old male died after a minor accident in a ditch on Saturday morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Early Saturday morning, deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at 6th Street and Avenue K in San Leon at 6:21 a.m.
A man drove his car into a ditch and was yelling in his vehicle when deputies arrived at the scene, Trochesset said.
Officers were able to get the man out of his car, but he collapsed and died quickly after exiting the vehicle, Trochesset said.
When EMS arrived at the scene, the man was already experiencing rigor mortis, Trochesset said.
Reasons behind the death are unknown at this time.
