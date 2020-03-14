GALVESTON
A man was transported to the hospital late Saturday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.
Police responded to 43rd Street and Seawall Boulevard and took the man to an emergency room, said Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Beach Patrol.
Officials did not release the name of the man, and no other details were available late Saturday night.
