On Tuesday, Airbnb announced codification of a global party ban, citing success with a temporary ban the company implemented in 2020 on house parties to comply with COVID-related social distancing restrictions. However, short-term rental industry representatives on the island greeted the news with skepticism, saying the vacation rental platform doesn't have a solid track record of enforcing its existing rules.

The Question of the Week is: Should parties at short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb be banned?

Noel Spencer

There are lots of issues with short term rentals, parties being only one. My concern is that as they proliferate in Galveston, our residential neighborhoods' character will change. In the east end, the city should limit the number allowed overall and in certain areas. The annual registration fee should be increased which will help pay for improving regulation enforcement.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Yes, parties are bad for all parties involved - the STR owner, the neighborhood, and the platform. You might as well ask if parties should be allowed in hotel rooms.

