• The Galveston County Courthouse is closed today.
• The Federal Courthouse is open today.
City offices
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island are closed today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• Students who attend Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory Academy; Satori; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School don’t have classes today.
• Galveston College is closed through Sunday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake is closed today.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, College of the Mainland and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library is closed through Sunday.
• The Friendswood Public Library is closed through Saturday.
• Rosenberg Library, Mae S. Bruce Library and Moore Memorial Public Library are closed today.
• The Hitchcock Public Library is closed through Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
Other closings
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics is closed through Saturday.
• The Galveston County Health District is closed today.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is closed today. The center will reopen Saturday.
