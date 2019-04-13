DICKINSON
Investigators shut down FM 517 for much of the morning after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during the early hours Saturday, police said.
Officers responded to a report of an accident involving a Mazda 3 and an 18-wheeler about 7:15 a.m. Saturday on FM 517 near Gum Bayou, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
Investigators believe the 18-wheeler was heading west on the road when it ran into the Mazda, which was driving on the wrong side of the road, Vasquez said.
The driver, and the only person in the car, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, Vasquez said. Police haven’t released that man’s identity because they are still attempting to notify his family.
The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident, but officials closed the road and brought hazardous waste crews to clean up the scene because the 18-wheeler lost diesel fuel after the accident, Vasquez said.
FM 517 remained closed until authorities reopened it at about 12:30 p.m., Vasquez said.
