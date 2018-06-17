An unidentified man died Sunday morning in an apparent vehicle-pedestrian accident on Interstate 45 in Dickinson, police said.
Police found the body after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Interstate 45. Dickinson Police spokesman Sgt. Tim Cromie said.
Police shut down all northbound lanes of the interstate and diverted traffic to the feeder road before FM 517, Cromie said. They had reopened the lanes by 11 a.m., he said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and League City Police are helping with an accident reconstruction, Cromie said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
