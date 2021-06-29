Texas City Independent School District recently announced four administrative hires in its central and campus administrations.
Tony Furman has been promoted from Blocker Middle School principal to director of special programs at the district. Furman has been a campus administrator in the district for the past 12 years.
Sara Furman has been promoted from assistant principal at Guajardo Elementary School to principal at Heights Elementary School.
Alexis Kopp has been promoted from coordinator to director of the district's career and technical education program.
Tanji Towel, from Clear Creek ISD, will be the new principal at Blocker Middle School.
For more information, visit www.tcisd.org.
— Angela Wilson
Congratulations all!
