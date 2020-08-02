Leaders on all levels — from the president to governors to school district heads — are looking for the perfect solution to returning children back to school. Or at least a viable solution. Meanwhile, children wait to learn what their 2020-2021 school year will look like.
The Question of the Week is: WHO SHOULD HAVE THE FINAL SAY ON WHEN AND HOW SCHOOLS REOPEN?
Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?
Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
(2) comments
Each area is different. This is an issue where local control works best.
The question has already been answered in Texas. The governor and attorney general said the decision would be left up to the individual school districts. The superintendent and staff will make a recommendation and each school board will decide when and how to reopen. Parents, however, will decide whether their children will attend. There are other options to public schools available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.