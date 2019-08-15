GALVESTON
Marvin Bookman was run over by a truck outside a Texas City food store in May 2018.
The trauma from being hit by the truck ripped a hole in Bookman’s aorta, causing him to bleed inside his chest. He died in the street.
On Thursday, a Galveston County jury convicted Thaddeus Kirk, the man who prosecutors said was driving the truck, of murder.
Kirk, 55, of Texas City, was found guilty after less than an hour of deliberation, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Bookman was killed just before midnight on May 12, 2018. Prosecutors said he was run down by a Dodge Ram driven by Kirk, after an argument the two had at the Texas Avenue Food Store, a convenience store in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue.
Kirk was already at the store and was yelling that he was going to kill someone when Bookman arrived, prosecutors said. The two men got into an argument, and Kirk began to chase Bookman around the parking lot with a club, prosecutors said.
Kirk at one point left, but returned to continue the fight, prosecutors said. It was at that point that he drove his truck the wrong way on Texas Avenue and struck Bookman, prosecutors said.
Kirk was arrested not far from where Bookman died after he tried to run from police officers. He was identified as the driver of the truck by multiple witnesses. The attack also was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.
Prosecutors on Thursday didn’t describe Kirk’s reasons for fighting with Bookman. An affidavit from the day he was arrested said the men were arguing about Bookman’s relatives blocking Kirk’s driveway.
Kirk’s attorneys had argued Bookman committed suicide by placing himself in the vehicle’s path.
The trial started on Monday. Kirk will be sentenced at a hearing in September, according to the district attorney’s office.
