TEXAS CITY
Two people are dead and three hospitalized after a shooting and subsequent car crash early Saturday morning, police said.
At about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, two men and one boy younger than 17 years old entered an apartment in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South, where a man, 19, and a woman, 20, lived , Texas City Police Department Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The 19-year-old man was killed and the woman wounded in an exchange of gunfire, Bjerke said.
The three assailants fled the apartment, Bjerke said. The boy was shot while trying to flee and was later transported to a hospital, Bjerke said.
The two men drove away in a car that crashed in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue South, Bjerke said
One man was dead at the scene, but police hadn't determined what killed him, Bjerke said. Bjerke did not know his age.
The other man, 28, was transported by a bystander to an emergency room on Palmer Highway, and from there to the hospital, Bjerke said. The man was still in surgery late Saturday morning, he said.
Police found a handgun in the apartment and in the crashed car, Bjerke said.
Police wouldn't immediately disclose any names. It was still unclear to police whether the residents of the apartment knew any of the trio, Bjerke said.
First responders transported the woman to the hospital and she is expected to survive, Bjerke said.
