Monday marks the beginning of early voting for the 2020 Texas primary runoffs.
Democrats and Republicans in Galveston County and across Texas will vote in races to decide who will be on ballots during general elections in November.
Voting will look different this year because of precautions around COVID-19.
Early voting ends on July 10. The final primary election day is July 14.
WHEN DOES VOTING TAKE PLACE?
Early voting locations will be open at the following time:
• Monday, June 29, to Thursday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, July 5, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?
Democratic Party Runoff Elections:
U.S. SENATOR
Royce West
Mary “MJ” Hegar
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Chrysta Castañeda
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
JUSTICE, 14TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7
Cheri Thomas
Tamika “Tami” Craft
Republican Party Runoff Elections
JUSTICE, 1ST COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 5
Terry Adams
James Lombardino
WHO CAN VOTE?
To vote in the runoff, a person must be properly registered to vote and present a valid photo identification at the polling location.
People who voted in the March 3 primary election can cast a ballot in the runoff election for the party they voted for in that election.
People who did not vote in the March primary can choose which runoff to vote in.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Some buildings with voting locations may require voters to take special precautions, such as wearing masks, to enter the location where the voting takes place, according to the county election office. The rules vary by voting location.
Voters will be asked to vote using a cotton swab on the county’s voting machines, and election workers will be given personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to sanitize voting areas. Machines also have been positioned at least 6 feet apart, and distance markers have been placed on the floors at voting locations.
Curbside voting is available at every county voting location. To vote at the curb, call the county election office at 409-770-5108 when you arrive at the polls. The election office will arrange for a person to come outside with the mobile voting system.
VOTING LOCATIONS
Galveston County operates a countywide voting system. A qualified voter can cast a ballot at any of the following locations.
• Galveston County Courthouse (Commissioners’ Court)
722 21st St., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar
• MUD 12 Building, 2nd Floor
2929 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Nessler Center, Surf Room
2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City
• La Marque Community Room
1109 Bayou Road, Suite B, La Marque
• Dickinson Community Center
2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• North County Annex, Room 142
174 Calder Road, League City
• Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department
600 Grand Ave., Bacliff
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Friendswood Library, Community Room
416 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.