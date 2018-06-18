A Texas City man was sentenced Monday to nine years deferred probation for a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Carl Wayne Prevost, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of indecency with a child by exposure and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Prevost was initially charged with sexual assault of a child after the 14-year-old girl’s mother called officers in November 2016 to report a possible sexual relationship between the two, according to a probable cause affidavit.
