HITCHCOCK
Superintendent Carla Vickroy, a Hitchcock graduate and longtime educator, will retire from the district in September, officials confirmed Friday.
The school district’s board of trustees will review applications for Vickroy’s replacement at a special meeting Tuesday, said Linda Leuschen, the superintendent’s secretary and human resources specialist.
Vickroy has been the district’s superintendent since July 2014 when she took over in an acting role after former Superintendent Barbara Derrick resigned. The trustees then named her to the position full-time in January 2015, citing her knowledge and passion for the district.
Vickroy is a 1979 graduate of Hitchcock High School and a mother of two Hitchcock graduates, officials said. Before taking over as the district’s superintendent, she was the principal of the primary school for a year and an assistant superintendent for two years. She also has served as the district’s curriculum director, officials said.
After graduating from Hitchcock High School, she taught for 14 years before leaving for an administrative job outside the district, officials said.
