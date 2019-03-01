Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.