GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Tuesday confirmed 13 more local COVID-19 deaths dating back about five months, bringing the total local fatality count to 125.
As with other fatalities reported since Saturday, the newly reported deaths were only recently confirmed by the health district.
The health district is working to confirm reported COVID-19 deaths after being granted access to data held by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The newly disclosed deaths occurred between April 14 and July 16. They included seven men and six women. Two of the deaths were of people in their 40s. One person was older than 90 years old.
All 13 people had preexisting conditions, according to the health district. The district did not specify what those conditions are.
The district announced 36 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 10,613. To date, 8,189 county residents have recovered after testing positive for the virus, according to the health district.
