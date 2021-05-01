Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Windy...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.