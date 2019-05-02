Update, 8:50 p.m.
Water pressure in the city is expected to be restored with the next hour, the city said in an online post.
The city blamed a valve that was stuck in a closed position and needs to be opened manually.
The valve is being repaired, the city said.
Original Story
LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque is investigating why some residents are reporting a drop in water pressure at their homes Thursday evening, a city spokeswoman said.
In social media posts, residents are reporting a loss of water in neighborhoods east and west of Interstate 45.
The city is aware of the complaints and had contacted the Gulf Coast Water Authority about the water loss, spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said
The city expected to release an update later tonight.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
