GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch has begun laying off 200 employees as it faces a $174 million budget shortfall officials attribute to an increase in expenses and a decrease in patient revenues caused by the pandemic and related restrictions, officials announced Monday.
The job losses equate to 1.5 percent of the medical branch’s total workforce. The medical branch is the largest employer in Galveston County. It employs about 13,000 people.
“In spite of our multiple and collective best efforts to preserve jobs for all UTMB employees, we will be unable to do so heading into the new fiscal year,” interim Medical Branch President Ben Raimer said in a message to employees on Monday afternoon.
The job cuts will not affect people working in health care related jobs or faculty members at the medical branch’s medical schools, Raimer said.
“We’re not closing down any of our clinical areas,” Raimer said. “The jobs in those areas are critical to our future growth.”
There will be jobs cuts in administrative departments and support staff jobs, Raimer said. The medical branch already laid off 26 contract workers in jobs related to construction planned at the facility, Raimer said.
Those employees no longer are needed because some $500 million in construction projects have been put on hold, Raimer said.
The medical branch will combine the layoffs with “departmental reorganizations” in coming weeks, he said.
Some employees who are laid off might be eligible for rehire in the future or be placed in other “revenue-producing” jobs elsewhere in the system, said Raimer, who didn’t specify what those jobs were.
Medical branch officials first acknowledged a budget shortfall in April.
A $40 million shortfall prompted the medical branch to freeze incentive payments and mandate that employees use accrued vacation time as a way to save money without resorting to layoffs.
The budget gap has more than quadrupled since April, Raimer said. Recent months have seen an increase in the number of people being treated for COVID-19, which has only amplified the struggles that the medical branch already was facing, he said.
The medical branch is spending up to $1.5 million a day, while being limited in its ability to collect money from other sources, Raimer said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned hospitals from performing elective surgeries first in March and again in July amid increases in the number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The July orders were more flexible than the March orders, allowing some procedures to still be offered, but fewer people are seeking out the kind of routine care that produce the hospitals’ normal revenues, Raimer said.
“Our comeback to reopen the hospitals for elective surgeries and routine care has been put off and put off and put off,” Raimer said. “People have not been able to come into the hospital to get the cardiac, the GI, cancer and other treatment that they needed. Not only has it hurt the general public, but not having that business in the hospital has really financially crippled most hospitals.”
As a state institution, the medical branch’s budget must be approved by the Texas legislature, which will next convene in January. State leaders, including Abbott, called on state agencies and universities to reduce their budgets by 5 percent ahead of the next session.
The medical branch isn’t required to make those cuts because it’s a health care provider, Raimer said. If the medical branch were presenting its budget to lawmakers today, the institution would likely ask for its budget to remain flat, with no cuts or additions, Raimer said.
The pause on construction won’t immediately affect the work being done to renovate John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Raimer said. That $133 million renovation began in 2015 and is 60 percent complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.