The city of Galveston is considering testing hospitality and grocery store workers with federal money it has received to assist coronavirus recovery and response among low-income populations.
It’d be another step on the road to understanding how the virus is spreading in the community and to reassuring both residents and tourists as more businesses reopen, officials said.
The Question of the Week is: HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT COVID-19 TESTING FOR RESTAURANT AND GROCERY STORE WORKERS?
1. It should be mandatory and should be paid for with federal funds meant for issues around coronavirus. Business owners who don’t comply should be fined or otherwise punished.
2. It should be mandatory, but the cost should fall on the business owners. Business owners who don’t comply should be fined or otherwise punished.
3. It should be recommended that these business owners pay to have their employees tested, but there should be no fines or punishment.
4. It should be recommended that these workers be tested, and business owners should be able to secure funding by applying for it.
5. It is unnecessary.
(1) comment
Don’t you think it’s a little too late to start now.
