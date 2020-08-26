GALVESTON COUNTY
Although Galveston County lies west of what is expected to be the worst of Hurricane Laura, residents could still expect significant winds from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, the county’s Office of Emergency Management reported Wednesday afternoon.
“We expect this really to be a wind-only event,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
Bolivar Peninsula was expected to be the most affected area of Galveston County, with sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts of up to 80 mph, Henry said. Storm surge was expected to be between 4 feet and 6 feet on the peninsula, Henry said.
“Our message to the residents on Bolivar is if you haven’t already evacuated, evacuate,” Henry said.
Sustained winds of 50 mph with gusts of up to 70 mph were forecast for Galveston Island’s East End, while the rest of Galveston and the mainland were projected to have winds of 30 mph to 40 mph, Henry said.
The winds would begin to be felt in the county between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight, intensify at about midnight and continue until about 6 a.m., Henry said. The main concern associated with these winds for all of Galveston County is power outages, Henry said.
“With those kinds of winds, you’re going to have flying limbs and debris; it’s going to knock out power,” Henry said.
The county was informed ferry operations will not resume until the storm passes, but the Texas Department of Transportation wasn't specific about what it considers that benchmark to be, Henry said.
Buses the county received from the state for evacuations were released to other counties to the east, where Hurricane Laura’s effects will be much worse, Henry said.
Henry reported about 40 residences on Bolivar Peninsula chose not to evacuate. For the residences that did evacuate, additional law enforcement is being dispatched to the peninsula to help protect personal property, Henry said.
“We want the citizens to know their property is safe; they don’t have to rush back to protect their own private property,” Henry said. “We’re going to help them with that.”
Hurricane Laura is a fast-moving storm, and the weather in Galveston County is expected to return to normal by noon Thursday, Henry said. Then, the county can begin assessing damages from the storm, he said.
