A former chief of the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $70,000 from the department over four years.
David Loop, 61, of Winnie, will be sentenced June 3 in connection with his guilty plea in the 10th Judicial District Court, records show.
Loop was indicted in 2014 on felony charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property less than $200,000, court records show.
Loop pleaded guilty Wednesday to the theft of property charge, court records show.
Loop was accused of using the department’s credit card to spend more than $25,000 at a racetrack and casino in Louisiana and of misappropriating more than $45,000, officials said.
In 2013, a member of the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s board of directors went to the public integrity unit of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office after the board found thousands of dollars missing from the department’s bank account and charges on the fire department’s credit card.
Loop spent fire department money for his own use between March 2009 and October 2013, according to Wednesday’s guilty plea.
Loop was voted out of his post in January 2014.
(2) comments
Very sad
Sad deal for the public and especially all the volunteer firefighters who risk their lives on the public's behalf, trusting in their "superiors" to supply them with the necessary equipment to safely execute their jobs. Very sad indeed.
Unfortunately embezzlement occurs all too often in Galveston County, Assistant Chief Scotty Lyons over at the San Leon VFD was indicted in 2016 for embezzlement and is still awaiting a trial or maybe a plea bargain.
