GALVESTON
Galveston has asked an outside agency to investigate the arrest of Donald Neely, the man who was handcuffed, attached to a rope and led down a city street by two officers on horseback Saturday.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough announced the outside investigation during a special city council meeting on Thursday. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale made the decision to bring in a third party to investigate the event, Yarbrough said.
Neely's arrest has sparked international controversy and criticism of the Galveston Police Department. Photographs of Neely, who is black, being walked down the street between the two officers has dawn comparisons to historical images of slavery.
The city has not yet confirmed who will conduct the investigation, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Thursday morning.
Thursday's meeting was the first council meeting to occur since Neely's arrest. Yarbrough used the meeting to make his feelings about the arrest, and the reactions to it, known.
"I was shocked," Mayor Jim Yarbrough said Thursday at a Galveston City Council meeting. "How could this happen? How could this happen in Galveston?"
He and other city council members have received numerous calls and messages about the incident from Galvestonians and from across the world, he said.
Neely was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Saturday at the Galveston Park Board of Trustees’ headquarters, 601 23rd St., according to a police report released Wednesday.
The arrest was made on a standing order to arrest Neely if he was seen on the property and followed other arrests this year at the same location.
Officers Patrick Brosch and Amanda Smith handcuffed Neely and attached him to a line, leading him to the intersection of 21st and Market streets, according to the police report.
Police did call for a vehicle to transport Neely, but didn't know how long they would be waiting, so decided to lead him to a staging area, according to the report.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale on Monday apologized for causing Neely "unnecessary embarrassment" and said the officers should have waited for a vehicle to transport Neely.
The officers are still on duty as the incident is being investigated. Neely was released hours after the arrest, officials said.
This event is an example of the importance of perception, Yarbrough said Thursday.
"Galveston has a rich 180-year history and while we’ve not always been perfect, or history has always been one of compassion, one of culture and ethnic diversity," Yarbrough said.
Only the chief of police has the authority to discipline officers, Yarbrough said.
The officers followed training procedures for moving people while mounted on a horse, according to Hale. However, he said the officers used poor judgement in deciding to move Neely through the streets instead of waiting for a police vehicle to come to them.
The department has suspended the practice of using horses and ropes to escort arrested people.
If that was the practice, it's time to review all of police policies, Yarbrough said Thursday.
"City management has already begun the reviewing all policies that govern the police department," Yarbrough said.
It is also time for the city to look at how police interact with individuals with mental illness, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
Neely's family has said Neely is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Providing support to police and other departments for handling those with mental illness could require extra funding, which could mean reducing spending in other areas, Cole said.
Yarbrough said so far that he trusted Hale and other city officials were taking appropriate action in response to Neely's arrest, he said.
"Situations like this remind all of us that our words and our actions are a reflection on our community," Yarbrough said. "Galveston is better than this."
