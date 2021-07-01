LA MARQUE
La Marque Fire Department now has advanced life support equipment on Engine 1 and enough personnel trained to save lives at any time on any day, officials said Thursday.
Firefighters now can administer medications and provide advanced care as soon as they arrive on a scene. Officials are calling the enhancement a big boost to the city’s emergency capabilities.
The fire department’s commitment to training and to keeping advanced life support a 24-7 service is the biggest enhancement, officials said.
“We invested in training and sent a third of the department to school,” Fire Chief Todd Weidman said.
Recently, Engine 1 responded to a call and helped a person with a fractured leg, said Barbara Gonzales, the city’s emergency medical service administrator.
“We started treatment right there and then,” Gonzales said. It’s an example of what will now be possible all the time, she said.
“These moments matter when seconds count,” Gonzales said.
Emergency medicine at its most simple level is first aid and CPR. The next level up is called basic life support, a formal label in the emergency medical field. The next level up from basic is advanced life support, another specific label. And now La Marque has that through its fire department.
To upgrade from basic life support to advanced life support required equipment, training and certification, officials said.
Gonzales spearheaded the effort to train existing employees and to pursue the certification, Weidman said.
“Barbara saw an opportunity to extend our level of care and took on the project more than a year ago,” Weidman said.
Engine 1 is now stocked with portable oxygen, cardiac monitors, medications, fluids and airway management supplies. Along with additional equipment, the city will keep an advanced emergency medical technician position staffed to respond to calls where the fire engine is dispatched.
Engine 1 is based at the city’s Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road.
“Our fire department responds to several thousand calls annually in serving our residents and those visiting our city,” Weidman said.
Studies show a clear advantage of early intervention with advanced life support, he said. Essentially, that leads to better survival rates.
Next, the fire department plans to extend full-time advanced life support capabilities to the Station 2 engines by October, officials said.
The advanced life support designation required city council support and funding, as well as commitment from the firefighters, officials said.
Many lives will be saved, and many families will be reunited, La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said.
“It’s just a tremendous feat we have accomplished,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.