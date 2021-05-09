SANTA FE
Students from Santa Fe High School plan to unveil a new memorial to the victims of the 2018 mass shooting.
The monument is called "The Unfillable Chair." Standing more than eight feet tall, it looks like an empty classroom chair and bears the names of the 10 people killed during the shooting.
The memorial was designed by five current and former Santa Fe High School students.
“Many suffered a tremendous loss on May 18, 2018, that they will carry with them forever,” said Megan Grove, chairwoman of the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation. “The Unfillable Chair will be a beacon of light illuminating the darkness from within, recognizing ten kindred spirits that the students of Santa Fe High School will always remember."
The monument was designed in consultation with family members of the shooting victims.
The new monument is part of what's planned to be a larger permanent memorial at the high school. The monument will be placed near a group of 10 trees planted at the school after the first anniversary of the shooting.
The new monument will be dedicated during a ceremony at the high school at 3:30 p.m. May 18, the third anniversary of the shooting.
