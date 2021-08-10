GALVESTON
Galveston County public school districts aren’t bucking a state order against requiring masks, as some in Texas are, but officials are urging students, faculty and staff to voluntarily follow such practices when classes resume on campuses this month.
Gov. Greg Abbott in May stripped local governments, including school districts, of the ability to require masks, a tool some education administrators argue was effective in keeping COVID-19 in check during the most recent academic year.
With the new school year looming, resistance to Abbott’s executive order has sprung up in some of the state’s biggest cities.
Houston Independent School District officials last week said they were considering a mask mandate for campuses, to be determined at a board meeting this week.
Dallas and Austin ISDs both this week announced masking requirements.
In San Antonio, a Bexar County district judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against Abbott, allowing local districts to issue mask mandates.
URGING COMPLIANCE
In virtual announcements, live videos and material issued to parents in the past two weeks, local school district officials emphasized they couldn’t create a mask mandate for students this fall but still encouraged masking.
When students return to Santa Fe campuses Thursday, masks will be optional, spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
“Our board last spring determined that masks were no longer going to be required,” Hanssard said. “We are still communicating that message.”
Santa Fe ISD, however, is encouraging masks, Hanssard said.
Galveston’s public school district also is encouraging masks, spokesman Billy Rudolph said.
“Our goal is to create the safest environment possible,” Rudolph said. “If wearing masks helps mitigate transmission of the virus, then we hope individuals will choose that safety precaution.”
Texas City ISD spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said masks helped reduce spread of COVID in classrooms.
“We, as a district, are saying we prefer you to wear a mask because last year, when we had kids go out sick, even though we would send kids home to quarantine, less than 1 percent of the kids that we sent home to quarantine tested positive,” Tortorici said.
That meant the masks were preventing students from getting sick after exposure to someone who tested positive, she said.
“The state has tied our hands,” Tortorici said.
PARENT CONCERN
Texas City resident Tara Webb pulled her children out of the school district over concerns about sending them back in person.
Her eighth-grade daughter and sixth-grade son started an online public school program last year and intended to go back to in-person this fall, Webb said.
“We chose not to do brick-and-mortar because people weren’t getting vaccinated,” Webb said. “They’re not making you wear masks. I can’t do that.”
Webb said she’s a big Abbott supporter, but her husband is immunocompromised and she doesn’t want to risk him getting sick, she said.
Galveston special education teacher Crystal Rodriguez is both excited and nervous for the school year, she said.
“The kids are getting somewhat of a bit of normalcy back,” Rodriguez said. “I’m nervous because of how this virus is mutating and spreading.”
Rodriguez also has children in the district, all of whom are vaccinated except the youngest, who is 11 and not old enough yet, she said.
Rodriguez isn’t worried about herself but is worried about children, who are largely unvaccinated.
CONTAGIOUSNESS
Last year, scientists still were debating about the virus’ transmissibility among children, but the delta variant has changed many assumptions, said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority with the Galveston County Health District.
“We’ve seen hospitalizations among children, which is something we haven’t seen before,” Keiser said.
Keiser expects COVID outbreaks in schools this year, he said.
“Last year, kids were 100 percent masked,” Keiser said. “There was social distancing. Class sizes were smaller. All of that’s changing.”
Children also are more likely than before to transmit the disease, he said.
“Delta’s a big game changer,” Keiser said. “Delta’s a lot more transmissible.”
QUARANTINE
In practice, distancing probably won’t change much from the spring because most school districts had the majority of students back in the classroom by the end of the school year.
But how districts handle quarantines will be a little different than last year.
Dickinson ISD, like other districts, will send students home for at least 10 days if they test positive for COVID, spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
“Employees and students are expected to self-screen at home for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arriving at a district facility,” Dowdy said. “Any employee or student feeling ill or with a fever of 100 degrees or higher must stay at home.”
The Texas Education Agency this week told local administrators they should notify parents of students who are close contacts to COVID-positive people and that those parents may opt to keep their students home for a quarantine period, during which time they would learn online.
In a message to parents this week, Hitchcock ISD Superintendent Travis Edwards urged people to mask up and get vaccinated.
“I would just encourage you please, please, please take care of yourself,” Edwards said. “If your student is having symptoms, keep them home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.