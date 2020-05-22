GALVESTON
Galveston and Texas City on Thursday were awarded a combined $9 million in federal transportation grants to help fund their public transportation systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from $25 billion in public dollars allocated to the U.S. Department of Transportation by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved by Congress and President Donald Trump on March 27.
In a statement, Transit Secretary Elaine Chao said the money can be used to pay for operating, administrative and maintenance costs related to public transit.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said.
Galveston was awarded $4.7 million and Texas City $4.3 million, according to the transportation department.
— John Wayne Ferguson
