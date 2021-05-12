GALVESTON
Vaccines being administered now are effective against newer strains of the COVID-19 virus, University of Texas Medical Branch researchers said Wednesday.
The researchers found added evidence that vaccine antibodies remain highly active against the newly emerged California and New York variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that continued mass immunization can end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical branch researchers collaborated with Pfizer/BioNTech in the study.
“The current study represents our continuous effort to investigate if mutations from the newly emerged variants may compromise the efficacy of authorized vaccines,” said Pei-Yong Shi, senior author of the study.
Shi and other medical branch researchers engineered three SARS-CoV-2 viruses representing the recently emerged California, New York and UK variants.
Using Pfizer vaccine-immunized human samples, they found the vaccine antibodies remain highly active against these variants, although the California variant is slightly less susceptible to the antibody inhibition.
The findings bolster the importance of the ongoing vaccination process, the researchers said.
Repeated testing continues to show the outstanding safety and efficacy of the authorized vaccines, Shi said.
“The science shows that vaccines work and that the best way to be protected, and protect the ones you love, is to get vaccinated,” Shi said.
The study is available in the New England Journal of Medicine.
(1) comment
[thumbup] That's good news.
