TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District, in conjunction with the Galveston County Food Bank, will host a community mobile food drive-through from 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Food boxes will be distributed while supplies last.
All recipients must remain in vehicles while the food supplies are being distributed.
For more information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
— Angela Wilson
