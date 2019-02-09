TEXAS CITY
Texas City police were still searching Saturday for three men after a shooting incident Friday afternoon near La Marque High School, police said.
Officers responded about 2 p.m. to a call of shots fired near Texas Avenue and South Fulton Street, which is less than a mile from La Marque High School, 397 Duroux Road, police said.
Witnesses told officers that three men had chased one other man and that shots had been fired, some of which hit a house on South Fulton Street, police said.
No one was reported injured, police said.
Police ask anyone with more information to call 409-643-5720.
