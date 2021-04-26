GALVESTON
Even before work has begun, Royal Caribbean Cruises is asking for more time to complete construction of its new cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston.
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees on Tuesday will meet to consider giving the cruise company two more months to finish construction of the new $100 million cruise terminal.
If approved, the contract amendment would extend the terminal’s completion deadline to Sept. 30, 2023. The current contract between the company and the port proposes a July 31, 2023, completion date.
The company is asking for an extension in its construction timeline because of the “continued impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cruise industry and because of “related difficulties in obtaining project financing,” according to an amendment posted with the wharves board’s agenda.
The change also would delay the start date for when Royal Caribbean would begin paying rent to the port. The company would begin paying rent either in September 2023 or when construction is completed, whichever is earlier.
Ideally, the extension won’t come into play at all, Port Director Rodger Rees said on Monday. Royal Caribbean still has a goal of opening the new terminal by November 2022, Rees said.
“I think the opening date of the terminal will depend on when the cruise lines commence cruising in the U.S.,” Rees said. “Construction will need to begin by July or August to have the terminal completed by November of 2022. If cruising commences much later than July or August, it will be tough to expect to have the cruise terminal finished by November of 2022.”
Royal Caribbean has asked for a deadline extension until Dec. 2023, Rees said. That deadline is still included in some port documents posted online. Port staff, however, agreed to present a shorter extension, until September 2023, to the wharves board, Rees said.
The proposal comes to trustees weeks after a deadline for the contract between the port and the cruise company was set to expire. Royal Caribbean previously had negotiated a due diligence period, which would allow it to walk away from the terminal, that was set to end on April 9.
The due diligence period was originally scheduled to end in April 2020 but was extended for a full year because of the cruise shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
If trustees agree to the extension, Royal Caribbean will “no longer have the right” to terminate its ground lease at Pier 10, according to the proposed contract.
Whereas the deadline is proposed to be extended to 2023, the company would continue to aim to have the project completed by September 2022. That goal is subject to the project getting “satisfactory project financing.”
One trustee on Monday said he feared Royal Caribbean was trying leave open the possibility of walking away from the project by asking for an extended deadline.
“We need to have a drop-dead date,” trustee Ted O’Rourke said. “If they don’t get the financing by a certain date, then the deal’s off. You need the drop- dead date so the port can pull the plug if it’s not to our advantage.”
O’Rourke said he believed the wharves board should maintain the current July 2023 final deadline. O’Rourke was the only trustee who voted against the original due diligence period last year.
O’Rourke’s opinion isn’t shared by other board members. Wharves board Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth Beeton pointed out Monday that the contract, once it’s officially finalized, includes financial damages against Royal Caribbean if it backs out of the deal.
“If Royal fails to perform, they owe the port several million dollars,” Beeton said. She said Royal Caribbean’s extension request wasn’t particularly significant.
Extending the final construction deadline doesn’t mean the port won’t get paid while the terminal is being built, officials said. Until construction is completed, Royal Caribbean agreed to pay an additional tariff on passengers to the port in lieu of rent. That payment requires that cruise ships are actually sailing in and out of the port.
No cruises have left the port since March 2020 because of restrictions on cruising caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement falling through would be a major reversal for the company. Royal Caribbean has publicly declared that the agreement is finalized and that it planned to bring its super-sized Oasis class cruise ship, the Allure of the Seas, to Galveston once the terminal is completed.
The Wharves Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
I read the 2nd amendment contract online under the agenda item. Unfortunately the contract doesn’t just extend the due dates - payments and completion build date - by 3 months but allows these dates to be soft and based on ongoing financial considerations.
As much as I would like to see the terminal built, if your partners continually move the goal post, and the hole keeps getting deeper, at some point you need to stop digging and climb out.
I’m disappointed that after RCL announced the deal is done just last month, it’s not really done AGAIN.
I was hoping the port would actually negotiate - you know - get something in return for concessions and not allow easier outs and soft dates for RCL based on finances.
This entire deal was predicated on receiving revenue from the current cruise terminal to off set the port costs for expenses which is not happening.
And it’s not true that RCL is locked into the contact and no longer has the right to terminate the contact. Even current cruise contracts have outs.
Tough call and a financial risk. Wish we had 20/20 hindsight to know when or if cruises will be allowed to sail this year.
Or a crystal ball would be even better. Sorry I misspelled contract.
If this amendment is no big deal and it’s just a 3 month extension, before agreeing, just remove the language on financials, soft dates and force majeure and let’s see what happens.
