As Hurricane Laura makes landfall today, residents who have evacuated should check with their local communities about conditions before returning to Galveston County homes, officials said.
Officials are hopeful residents will be able to return as soon as today but urge people to be aware of debris in the road and to be cautious in case the storm knocks out power or causes significant damage.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Laura had been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. The National Weather Service was predicting the storm would make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border late Wednesday or early this morning.
Galveston County will receive rain and winds from the hurricane, but Bolivar Peninsula is the only area predicted to get hit with hurricane-strength winds.
As soon as the storm passes, city crews will begin clearing any debris out of public streets, Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said. Brown is acting as mayor.
“Our goal is to make sure we can have the residents back on as soon as possible,” Brown said.
If all goes well, people could start returning to the island this morning, Brown said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the city didn’t plan to put a checkpoint at the causeway for a staged reentry, Brown said.
If the island sustains only mild damage, residents will be able to return soon after the storm passes, Brown said.
If damage is more significant with much debris in the streets, the city initially would allow only essential personnel such as health care workers to return, Brown said.
But people should stay away until officials tell them it’s safe to return, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
Residents need to give city crews the chance to clear debris out of the roads, Hale said.
“You’re not going to get there if your tires are flat,” Hale said. “We ask that you allow us to do our damage assessments.”
It will take proof that the roads are cleared of debris before Tina Gonzales feels comfortable returning to the island, she said.
Gonzales evacuated Tuesday to the Sugar Land area, she said. She lived in Galveston during Hurricane Ike in 2008, and the memory of the storm’s destruction still is fresh in her mind, she said.
Gonzales said she remembers the first time she flew on a plane and saw Galveston from the air.
“When I saw our little piece of sandbar surrounded by water, that scared me,” Gonzales said. “I can’t believe people are staying that went through Ike. The storm could move just a little bit.”
Gonzales wasn’t as concerned about damage as she had been during Hurricane Ike, but she is worried about trees blowing over, she said.
She won’t feel comfortable returning to the island until she knows there’s no debris on the roads and that the storm surge has subsided, she said.
The Texas Department of Transportation, which oversees Interstate 45 and Broadway in Galveston, will have crews constantly monitoring the roads to clear debris, spokeswoman Emily Black said.
“We have crews working 24 hours a day to monitor the roads,” Black said.
Mark Morgan, Galveston’s Emergency Management chief, was most concerned about localized flooding on the bay side of the island.
If power or utilities are knocked out, that could delay reentry to the island, he said.
“We have to worry about the general public’s safety,” Morgan said.
The city will focus on clearing high-traffic areas first, such as those around grocery stores, the University of Texas Medical Branch and schools, Morgan said.
After the storm, people should also avoid driving down flooded roads, Morgan said. The wake can push water into businesses and homes, so the city is ready to put up barricades that will prevent people from driving down heavily flooded streets, he said.
