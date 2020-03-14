Area companies are asking employees to work from home when possible, cutting down on meetings and gatherings, and encouraging physical distance between people in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But the issue is trickier for businesses such as refineries and restaurants, where employees can’t work from home.
A Friendswood woman Friday became the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Galveston County, an announcement that came the same day President Donald Trump and state Gov. Greg Abbott issued national and state emergency declarations.
At least 50 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, officials said.
Because of the potential spread, it’s time for employees who can work from home to do so, said James E. Pozzi, president and CEO of American National Insurance Co.
About 900 people work at the company’s tower in Galveston, One Moody Plaza, and another 600 people work in the League City location, 2450 South Shore Blvd., Pozzi said.
Employees also are facing challenges finding people to care for their children after almost all county school districts announced Thursday they would close next week.
The company is being flexible by giving employees time to find arrangements for their children and assessing time off on a case-by-case basis, Pozzi said.
“If someone doesn’t have anyone else to take care of children, gosh darn it, we’re going to take care of that,” Pozzi said.
But some employees have to be physically present at the office to do their jobs, and the company is doing its best to keep people separated and holding only necessary meetings, Pozzi said.
Some of the 13,000 people who work at NASA also are facing the possibility of working from home, spokesman Dan Hout said. Hundreds of NASA employees live in Galveston County.
“We’re working with supervisors to lean forward with telework,” Hout said.
But there are many employees, such as those who help keep the International Space Station running, who must go into work, Hout said.
The agency is trying to work with people who need to find arrangements for their children after school closures and has federal guidelines in place for sick leave, Hout said.
People who work at the Valero Texas City Refinery also can’t work from home, spokeswoman Lillian Riojas said.
Instead, management at the refinery, 1301 Loop 197 S., is telling people how to practice social distancing and is limiting its off-site activities, meetings, classes, gatherings of 20 people or more and guests, Riojas said.
Employees who are experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory illness are being directed to call their supervisor and their health care provider,” Riojas said.
“We have generous paid leave benefits should an employee not be able to report to work,” Riojas said.
Businessman Manish Maheshwari isn’t afraid to shut down his two restaurants if need be, he said.
“Personally, I’m on very heightened alert right now,” said Maheshwari, who owns CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee and Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. in League City.
He has about 20 employees between both restaurants and is making concessions for employees who are feeling sick, he said.
“This is spreading exponentially,” Maheshwari said. “We need to be diligent.”
That might mean a hit to business, but Maheshwari wants to be careful, he said.
