GALVESTON
An island-based company has received a $250 million contract to help build emergency medical facilities in New York City as that city attempts to avoid being overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
SLSCO Ltd., headquartered at 6702 Broadway, will build emergency hospitals in the National Tennis Center in Queens and at a cruise ship terminal in Brooklyn, the city announced Tuesday.
SLSCO is a general contracting company that specializes in disaster response. It is owned by the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies. The company has a long history of receiving large government contracts for such things as disaster recovery operations and construction and repairs to the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The company has contracted with New York City since 2012, when it was hired to assist in the city's recovery after Superstorm Sandy.
"We are honored to be assisting in this effort to help her and her residents once again," company spokeswoman Elizabeth Rogers-Alvarado said.
The company had not been contracted to build similar medical facilities in the Houston or Galveston areas as of Wednesday, Rogers-Alvarado said.
"SLSCO is always available to assist communities with their emergency response needs, and we would be honored to provide assistance at home as well as in outside regions and states," she said.
