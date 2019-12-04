GALVESTON
A highway construction project that caused major traffic delays Wednesday on Interstate 45 South is done for this week but will start again on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The department Wednesday was making full-depth repairs on southbound sections of I-45 between between the Galveston Causeway and Tiki Island, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The work includes saw cutting the concrete at various locations, removing the concrete and rebar, placing new rebar and then pouring new concrete, Perez said.
The work, which occurred between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., closed two lanes of the three-lane highway and caused a traffic jam near the Texas City Wye.
Full-depth repairs are made when a road can no longer be repaired with asphalt patching, Perez said. The new construction is meant to extend the life of the road and reduce the need for more repairs, he said.
"Our goal is to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible without significantly impacting the traveling public," he said.
The transportation department plans to postpone the highway work for the rest of this week to avoid delaying weekend traffic to Galveston, Perez said. Friday is the first day of the popular Dickens on the Strand holiday festival.
The work will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday, Perez said. The work will again close two southbound lanes of the highway in the same area between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The transportation department is considering scheduling similar work in the northbound lanes of the highway, Perez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.