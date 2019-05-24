GALVESTON
A grand jury has indicted a Galveston police officer with two counts of indecency with a child, police officials said.
Dion Watson, 50, of Galveston, was charged March 12 with two counts of indecency by sexual contact, law enforcement officials said.
Watson has been on administrative leave without pay since February, when the department received a complaint, officials said.
The indictment, which came on Tuesday, means the case will be sent to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office for prosecution, Chief Vernon Hale said in a Friday night statement.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accusations, which is routine in criminal complaints involving police officers.
A teenage girl referred to as “Jane Doe” in the documents told investigators Watson had touched her on several occasions starting when she was 13 years old, according to the complaint.
Watson denied the allegations to investigators, according to the complaint.
Watson joined the Galveston police department in September 2001 and was assigned to the investigative services bureau, Hale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.