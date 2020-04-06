GALVESTON
Some area residents have taken to putting stuffed animals in their windows as a fun scavenger hunt for children who can’t engage in their normal group activities during coronavirus social distancing measures.
The scavenger hunt, a play off the popular children’s learning song "Going on a Bear Hunt," is something new and different for children to look forward to when they’ve been stuck learning online all day, organizers say.
People around Galveston already had started putting teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their windows when Rosenberg Library started promoting the idea, Children's Services Manager and Children's Librarian Karen Stanley said.
The "Going on a Bear Hunt" song teaches children large motor skills and helps them learn to sound out syllables, Stanley said.
It’s a common activity for children at the library, and sometimes the children will go look for toy bears around the library, Stanley said.
Many families are going on walks as a safe way to get out of the house during social distancing, and letting children look for bears is a fun activity, Stanley said.
“It’s scary out there right now,” Stanley said. “They can have fun.”
Hayley Winkelmann-Price placed a bear and a rabbit in her window for children to spot from the sidewalk, she said.
“It’s something fun for the kids to do that gets them out of the house,” Winkelmann-Price said. “My son is 12 and even he finds it fun to ‘find’ bears in windows around the neighborhood.”
In some cases, it might just give children something to look forward to, said Heather Owens, a children’s librarian at the Rosenberg Library.
It’s something that people can do in their family unit, keeping their distance from others, or even from their cars, Owens said.
A lot of people are putting out bears or other stuffed animals and have responded positively to the library’s digital push for participation, she said.
“A lot of it is trying to keep that tight-knit community feel,” Owens said. “We’re all playing a game at once that we’re allowed to do separately.”
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.