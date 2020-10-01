Registration for The Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program begins Wednesday at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston.
The program is for qualified families seeking assistance for children ages 12 and younger.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Oct. 9 in Galveston and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Residents can sign up at either location. Families also must take proof of address, income, including any government assistance and birth certificates for all children.
The Angel Tree program matches sponsors with children of families in need of Christmas assistance for toys and/or clothing. Families also will receive a food voucher to assist them with their Christmas dinner.
For qualification information, visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.