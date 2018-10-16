League City emergency responders doused a fire in a garage in the Brittany Bay subdivision Tuesday morning.
The fire started about 9:30 am in the 2100 block of Eastlands Street. The fire department was still on scene at 11 am. It appeared the fire damaged the house’s attached garage.
League City Police Department investigators and the city fire marshal were on scene as well.
Officials did not immediately respond to questions about the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.